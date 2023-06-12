(Independent )

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Desperate rescue efforts are currently under way in New York state after a tour boat capsized inside a cave 20 miles from Niagara Falls.

Lockport Police said that passengers were on board the Lockport Cave & Underground tour boat when it capsized on Monday.

Multiple agencies were called to the scene to search for the passengers in the water.

It is currently unclear if there are any injuries, reported News4.

It also remains unclear how exactly the boat capsized.