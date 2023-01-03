Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Driver miraculously survives with minor injuries in horrifying guardrail crash

A steel guardrail passed between the two front passenger seats and protruded 20 feet out of the back of the car

Bevan Hurley
Tuesday 03 January 2023 15:28
Comments
<p>A steel guardrail impaled a car in a crash near Manchester, Connecticut</p>

A steel guardrail impaled a car in a crash near Manchester, Connecticut

(Manchester Fire Rescue EMS)

A driver “miraculously” walked away with minor injuries after their car was impaled on a guardrail in Manchester, Connecticut, authorities say.

The vehicle slammed into a balustrade in a single-car accident on Interstate 384 on Monday afternoon, according to a Facebook post by Manchester Fire Rescue EMS﻿.

A steel guardrail became separated and passed through the black sedan between the front seats, eventually protruding about 20 feet (6 m) out of the side of the car, according to Manchester Fire Rescue.

Recommended

The driver was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital by fire department paramedics with minor injuries, the first responders said.

Authorities in Manchester, Connecticut, said the driver of a single-car crash walked away with minor injuries

(Manchester Fire Rescue EMS)

A steel guardrail impaled a car in a crash near Manchester, Connecticut

(Manchester Fire Rescue EMS)

Dramatic photos released by Manchester Fire Rescue EMS showed the steel rail jutting out of the side of the vehicle.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in