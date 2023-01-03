Driver miraculously survives with minor injuries in horrifying guardrail crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A driver “miraculously” walked away with minor injuries after their car was impaled on a guardrail in Manchester, Connecticut, authorities say.

The vehicle slammed into a balustrade in a single-car accident on Interstate 384 on Monday afternoon, according to a Facebook post by Manchester Fire Rescue EMS﻿.

A steel guardrail became separated and passed through the black sedan between the front seats, eventually protruding about 20 feet (6 m) out of the side of the car, according to Manchester Fire Rescue.

The driver was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital by fire department paramedics with minor injuries, the first responders said.

Authorities in Manchester, Connecticut, said the driver of a single-car crash walked away with minor injuries (Manchester Fire Rescue EMS)

A steel guardrail impaled a car in a crash near Manchester, Connecticut (Manchester Fire Rescue EMS)

Dramatic photos released by Manchester Fire Rescue EMS showed the steel rail jutting out of the side of the vehicle.