Driver miraculously survives with minor injuries in horrifying guardrail crash
A steel guardrail passed between the two front passenger seats and protruded 20 feet out of the back of the car
A driver “miraculously” walked away with minor injuries after their car was impaled on a guardrail in Manchester, Connecticut, authorities say.
The vehicle slammed into a balustrade in a single-car accident on Interstate 384 on Monday afternoon, according to a Facebook post by Manchester Fire Rescue EMS.
A steel guardrail became separated and passed through the black sedan between the front seats, eventually protruding about 20 feet (6 m) out of the side of the car, according to Manchester Fire Rescue.
The driver was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital by fire department paramedics with minor injuries, the first responders said.
Dramatic photos released by Manchester Fire Rescue EMS showed the steel rail jutting out of the side of the vehicle.
