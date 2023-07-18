Watch live as smoke rises from intensifying wildfires north of Athens

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as wildfires burn in forests north of Athens for a second day after intensifying overnight.

Much of Greece has been baking in near 40C conditions as a heatwave grips Europe, with temperatures in the country forecast to climb further later this week and into the weekend.

With evacuation orders issued for at least six seaside communities affected by two wildfires near Athens yesterday, the Greek army, police special forces and volunteer rescuers have been working to free retirees from their homes, rescue horses from a stable, and helped monks flee a monastery threatened by the flames.

Elsewhere in Europe, Italy is bracing for its highest-ever temperature as Sardinia and Sicily have been forecast to reach 48C.

As many as 20 red warning alerts have been issued today out of 27 cities in Italy as the nation bears another day of the unrelenting heatwave.

Meanwhile, a 90-year-old man died in Cyprus from heatstroke last weekend, while six other elderly people have been hospitalised, according to health authorities.