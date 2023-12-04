Get £1600 a month to do ‘nothing’ – welcome to an AI future where nobody works

Every week, £282 appears in Elinor O’Donovan’s bank account. The 27-year-old is a multidisciplinary artist who sculpts and makes films and installations, but the money isn’t payment for her work – nor is it a form of benefit or a gift from a generous benefactor. It isn’t means-tested and it comes with no obligation to produce anything in return; how she chooses to spend it is entirely up to her.

It may sound too good to be true, but O’Donovan is one of 2,000 artists and cultural workers currently participating in a basic income pilot scheme in Ireland. Last year, visual artists, musicians, filmmakers, writers, actors, dancers and 13 circus artists were chosen at random by the Irish government from more than 8,000 eligible applicants to receive the money each week for three years, no strings attached.

For O’Donovan, a former part-time receptionist, it has been life-changing.