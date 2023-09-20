‘Being a postman and delivering your own baby is very unique’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A postman made an extra special delivery - his own baby on the living room floor.

Scott Rogers, 41, turned midwife to ensure a first-class arrival for his daughter, Taymar May Rogers.

The cool-headed postie later described Taymar as his “best package” yet.

Scott was stuck in traffic on August 2 after dropping off Joanne’s son, Kai, eight, at a family member’s house.

Once he walked through the door, Joanne shouted “I need to push”.

Scott hopped into action and delivered his daughter at 9am. Taymar tipped the scales at 7lb 10oz.

Scott, a postman for more than 20 years, from Argoed, Wales, said: “I walked into the living room and Joanne was ready to push.

“I was like ‘woah woah we can go to the hospital’.

“We called the hospital and they talked me through everything - it was nerve-wracking.

“I have never experienced anything like it in my life.”

After coming home and finding Joanne ready to push, Scott realised he would have to deliver his own baby.

Afterwards, Scott said that Taymar was by far the “best package” he has ever delivered.

Joanne with her daughter Taymar May in Argoed, Wales. (Scott Rogers / SWNS)

He said: “Being a postman and delivering your own baby on your living room floor is very unique.

“I have that special bond with her now.

“She is the best package I have ever delivered, she keeps us up at night but she is the best.

“I have had lots of people stop me and say well done.

“Lots of women have said that if they have a baby they know where they are coming.”

Scott said Taymar is the perfect little girl and he couldn’t be happier.

He said: “She is fantastic, she is on weight and alert.

Taymar May in Argoed, Wales (Scott Rogers / SWNS)

“Everything is fine, everyone loves her.

“The first night when she was born, she was in her Moses basket and I was just sat up watching her.

“I could not believe what I had done.”

Joanne, a nursery nurse, said the midwife talked through what Scott needed to do on the loudspeaker and said he had done a “fantastic job”.

She added: “How many people can say they delivered their own child? He’s certainly taken being a postie to the next level.”

“He’s a postie and he has taken delivering to the next level.”