South Korea signs security agreement with Poland to boost economic and defense cooperation

South Korea and Poland signed a cooperation agreement on Wednesday as the democratic allies increasingly find themselves united by concerns about the global security situation despite the vast geographical distance between them.

Foreign ministers Cho Tae-yul of South Korea and Poland's Radek Sikorski signed an action plan which outlines their relations in the areas of politics, economy, defense and culture through 2028.

“We both reaffirmed that there is a need to further strengthen our cooperation for transregional security cooperation, encompassing both Europe and the Indo-Pacific within the framework of the NATO-IP4 partnership," said Cho, referring to NATO's partnership with allies in the Indo-Pacific region, South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

South Korea and Poland have been strategic partners since 2013, with South Korea in recent years becoming a major supplier of weapons as NATO member Poland carries out a massive investment program to modernize its armed forces.

“Poland is the largest recipient of Korean military equipment worldwide, and we would like to further develop this cooperation with the prospect of relocating production and technology transfer to Poland,” Sikorski told reporters. “Poland can also serve as a hub for further promotion of Korean military equipment in Europe and for the rebuilding of Ukraine.”

The two nations share concerns about the situation in Ukraine, which lies on Poland’s eastern border and has sent jitters across NATO’s eastern flank.

Aid package to Ukraine

South Korea and Poland, along with other European allies, have also been concerned about North Korea ’s support for Russia in the war, including its dispatch of North Korean soldiers to fight alongside the Russians. Seoul worries that Russia could reward North Korea with transfers of sensitive technology to enhance its nuclear and missile programs.

Cho told a news briefing that his country is launching an assistance package of over $2 billion, building on $400 million provided to Ukraine last year, "to address Ukraine’s urgent needs in energy, infrastructure, healthcare and education.”

Sikorski and Cho also discussed expanding access to Polish food products in the South Korean market.

“Poland is now Korea’s fifth largest trading partner within the EU (European Union), and Korea has become the largest Asian investor in Poland as of 2024. This is a testament to the trust and potential both nations see in each other’s economic future," Cho said.