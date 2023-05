Truck slams into Polish bus in Germany, injuring dozens

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A highway collision between a long-distance Polish bus and a truck injured dozens of people in eastern Germany, police in Poland and German news agency dpa reported.

The crash happened Tuesday on the A 12 highway in the state of Brandenburg between the towns of Storkow and Fredersdorf.

German police said 52 people were hurt, including 10 with severe injuries, dpa said. One person was said to be in critical condition.

Three helicopters, ambulances and police officers were on the scene, and the section of highway was closed.

Police said the truck, which was traveling in the direction of Berlin, collided with the side of the bus when it tried to change lanes.

Polish police confirmed on Twitter that a bus from Poland was involved in a crash in Germany and that many people were injured. Polish police personnel were deployed to the scene to aid the injured.