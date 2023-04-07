Pope Francis to miss Way of the Cross event in cold Rome

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Vatican says Pope Francis, who was recently hospitalized for bronchitis, won’t preside over Good Friday's Way of the Cross event due to extremely cold weather in Rome.

It said that instead of presiding over the torch-led procession at the Colosseum, Francis will watch from the hotel where he lives in the Vatican.

He will still attend the Passion celebration at St. Peter's Basilica, the Vatican added.