Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Fujitsu employees give evidence in Post Office scandal Horizon IT inquiry

Lucy Leeson
Tuesday 16 January 2024 09:59
Comments
Close

Watch live as Fujitsu employees give evidence in the Post Office scandal Horizon IT inquiry on Tuesday (16 January).

They will be appearing before the Commons’ Business and Trade Committee which will focus on providing compensation to victims of the Horizon scandal, which saw more than 700 branch managers given criminal convictions.

The scandal centred on the faulty Horizon IT system, made by Fujitsu, which made it appear as though money was missing.

Rishi Sunak has agreed to quash new legislation to exonerate the wrongly convicted Post Office sub-postmasters, and provide those eligible with a £75,000 upfront payment. There are also a number of other compensation schemes.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in