Watch live: Fujitsu employees give evidence in Post Office scandal Horizon IT inquiry

Watch live as Fujitsu employees give evidence in the Post Office scandal Horizon IT inquiry on Tuesday (16 January).

They will be appearing before the Commons’ Business and Trade Committee which will focus on providing compensation to victims of the Horizon scandal, which saw more than 700 branch managers given criminal convictions.

The scandal centred on the faulty Horizon IT system, made by Fujitsu, which made it appear as though money was missing.

Rishi Sunak has agreed to quash new legislation to exonerate the wrongly convicted Post Office sub-postmasters, and provide those eligible with a £75,000 upfront payment. There are also a number of other compensation schemes.