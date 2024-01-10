Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has announced new legislation to exonerate wrongly convicted Post Office branch managers after one of the worst miscarriages of justice in British history.

The prime minister also said there would be a new upfront payment of £75,000 for some of those affected.

Mr Sunak said a new law would be introduced so people wrongly convicted in the Horizon scandal are "swiftly exonerated and compensated''.

At the weekend he said ministers should look at “every which way we can” to help those embroiled in the scandal.

The action follows widespread public outcry after ITV aired a drama, Mr Bates Vs The Post Office, based on the scandal.

Fujitsu’s faulty Horizon accounting software made it appear as though money was missing from outlets and branch managers were forced to pay back thousands of pounds.

Hundreds were convicted based on the faults and many are yet to have their convictions quashed.

The Post Office was prosecuting those caught up in the scandal as recently as 2015.

Mr Sunak said they were victims of "one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in our nation's history".

He MPs: "We will introduce new primary legislation to ensure that those convicted as a result of the Horizon scandal are swiftly exonerated and compensated."

Kevin Hollinrake expanded on the government’s plans to exonerate hundreds of wrongly convicted branch managers.

The postal affairs minister said the House of Commons and the whole country has been united by the ITV drama. “We’ve all been moved by the stories of postmasters who have been unjustly convicted, and the terrible effects over a period of two decades on their finances, their health and their relationships,” he told MPs.

The postal affairs minister said the public inquiry into the scandal has already shown “not only incompetence, but malevolence in many of their actions”.

And he said while the government “recognises the importance of an independent court system and judiciary”, the government was prepared to take “unprecedented action” to overturn hundreds of convictions.

He said doing so would create a risk of an “unknown number of people” who have genuinely stolen from their Post Office branches being exonerated.

But that nonetheless the government would bring forward a bill as soon as possible to overturn the conviction of all those convicted during the scandal in England and Wales.

To minimise the risk of dishonest postmasters being compensated alongside wrongly convicted postmasters, Mr Hollinrake said they would be asked to sign a statement swearing they did not commit the crimes they were accused of.

Anybody who wrongly signs the document will put themself at risk of prosecution for fraud, he said.