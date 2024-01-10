Post Office scandal - live: Announcement on quashing convictions ‘imminent’ as Sunak mulls emergency bill
130 people affected by scandal have come forward since new show Mr Bates vs the Post Office aired
An announcement on the Horizon scandal is said to be “imminent” as Rishi Sunak is said to be “actively considering” an emergency bill to quash all 800 Horizon scandal convictions at once.
It comes as some 130 people affected by the scandal have come forward since a new TV programme dramatising the miscarriage of justice aired, postal services minister Kevin Hollinrake said.
However, Mr Hollinrake said he could not promise a “particular timeframe” as a decision “has not been finalised”.
“We’re very, very close,” he told Sky News, but refused to “speculate” as to whether an announcement might come as soon as Wednesday afternoon.
Mr Hollinrake urged anyone affected to make themselves known to the compensation scheme itself or the government, promising processes would be “quick”.
No 10 said the judiciary had not challenged the government’s proposal to overturn the convictions, after crunch meetings were held on Tuesday – and suggested that a legislative plan would be announced in the coming days.
The Post Office scandal: What is it and has anyone been held accountable?
The wrongful convictions of hundreds of subpostmasters due to faulty digital accounting software has been described as the most widespread miscarriage of justice in UK history.
The scandal has recently come back into the spotlight following ITV’s four-part drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office.
– What is Horizon?
The Horizon IT system is accounting software, owned by Japanese company Fujitsu, which saw accounts automated after subpostmasters entered their sales figures via a touchscreen.
Powers in place to ensure witnesses appear before the statuory inquiry, Hollinrake says
Postal services minister Kevin Hollinrake said there are powers in place to make sure witnesses appear before the statutory inquiry into the Horizon scandal.
It comes after the Telegraph reported that an engineer understood to be connected to the development of the faulty software involved is refusing to appear unless they are given immunity.
“That’s absolutely the wrong approach for that person to take if those reports are true,” the minister told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.
He added: “The statutory inquiry does have the power to make sure that witnesses do give evidece, but clearly our crime agencies and police definitely have that power.”
Post Office chief executive did ‘right thing’ in handing back CBE, says minister
Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake said former Post Office chief executive Paula Vennells has done the “right thing” by handing back her CBE.
He refused to be drawn on whether she should return her bonuses from the role, telling Times Radio that he did not agree with “trial by media”.
However, Mr Hollinrake said it was “certainly possible” that some individuals are guilty of criminal offences and that action should be taken where there is evidence of that.
Andy Furey of the Communication Workers Union (CWU), said it would “only be right” for her to return any bonuses she received from the Post Office – believed to amount to around £2.2m.
The union leader has also said that the relevant authorities must give “serious consideration” to bringing criminal proceedings against her.
Around 130 Post Office victims have come forward since ITV drama
Some 130 people affected by the Horizon scandal have come forward since a new TV programme dramatising the miscarriage of justice aired, the postal services minister has said.
Kevin Hollinrake told Sky News: “I think 130 people have come forward to one of the key solicitors in this ... so it’s good that people are coming forward .
”The minister urged anyone affected to make themselves known to the compensation scheme itself or the government – promising processes would be “quick”.
Government will announce ‘solution’ to Post Office scandal imminently, says minister
Postal minister Kevin Hollinrake said Rishi Sunak’s government believes it has a “solution” to the Horizon scandal convictions and an announcement is “imminent”.
Mr Hollinrake told Sky News he could not promise a “particular timeframe” as a decision “has not been finalised”.
“We’re very, very close,” he said – refusing to “speculate” as to whether an announcement might come as soon as Wednesday afternoon.
Justice secretary Alex Chalk revealed on Tuesday that Mr Sunak is “actively considering” an emergency bill to quash all 800 Horizon scandal convictions at once.
No 10 said the judiciary had not challenged the government’s proposal to overturn the convictions, after crunch meetings were held on Tuesday – and suggested that a legislative plan would be announced in the coming days.
