An announcement on the Horizon scandal is said to be “imminent” as Rishi Sunak is said to be “actively considering” an emergency bill to quash all 800 Horizon scandal convictions at once.

It comes as some 130 people affected by the scandal have come forward since a new TV programme dramatising the miscarriage of justice aired, postal services minister Kevin Hollinrake said.

However, Mr Hollinrake said he could not promise a “particular timeframe” as a decision “has not been finalised”.

“We’re very, very close,” he told Sky News, but refused to “speculate” as to whether an announcement might come as soon as Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Hollinrake urged anyone affected to make themselves known to the compensation scheme itself or the government, promising processes would be “quick”.

No 10 said the judiciary had not challenged the government’s proposal to overturn the convictions, after crunch meetings were held on Tuesday – and suggested that a legislative plan would be announced in the coming days.