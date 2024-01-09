Jump to content

Now TV’s Post Office drama is over, the self-serving blame game kicks off

The public outcry about the Post Office accounting scandal, sparked by an ITV mini-series, has forced MPs to speed up justice for hundreds of wrongly convicted subpostmasters – but they haven’t missed out on the opportunity to fling mud at their opponents, says Sean O’Grady

Tuesday 09 January 2024 12:43
<p>Monica Dolan as subpostmistress Jo Hamilton in ITV’s hit drama, ‘Mr Bates and the Post Office’ </p>

Monica Dolan as subpostmistress Jo Hamilton in ITV’s hit drama, ‘Mr Bates and the Post Office’

(ITV)

Human nature being what it is, it was inevitable that the long-running Post Office/Horizon IT scandal – once highlighted by a powerful TV mini-series – was going to be weaponised for party political purposes. And so now a great blame game has come to pass.

Since Mr Bates vs the Post Office was shown on ITV last month, the scandal of the faulty accounting software – which, for some 16 years after its roll-out in 1999, was responsible for criminalising hundreds of innocent subpostmasters, many of whom were sent to jail – has been throughly weaponised for electoral gain.

And it’s a dispiriting spectacle. Every politician, eagerly assisted by their allies in the press, wants to dump some disgrace and obloquy upon their opponents. The public is angry, the thinking goes, so why not make them angry with a political enemy?

