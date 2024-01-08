Mum couldn’t take on the Post Office alone. I hope now we can clear her name

When she was young, my mum, Patricia, got a job as a telephone operator – she was one of the original “Hello?” girls, working on the exchange switchboards, putting calls through. By the early 1990s, having made a career in communications, she was retired from her supervisor job at BT, but still young, in her mid-sixties. She wanted a little part-time job to keep her busy.

Dad was a little older than her, a publican who had managed pubs all over Manchester. He was the relief manager of the pub in Bowness-on-Solway, a small Cumbrian village. Mum went up to stay with him and was really taken with the place.

It wasn’t long before they bought a cottage in Bowness-on-Solway, and had the annexe converted to become the village post office. Mum would open it a couple of days a week, and Dad would retire. I never lived there, but still have fond memories of the place. I got married there 30 years ago. Which makes what happened next all the more sad.