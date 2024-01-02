This is the moment a group of subpostmasters first discovered how their accounts were being fiddled in ITV’s Mr Bates vs the Post Office.

The four-part drama series is based on a true story, where hundreds of postal workers were accused of fraud and theft after the Post Office’s IT system (Horizon, by Fujitsu) incorrectly reported cash shortfalls in branches across the country.

During episode two, a former executive officer from the National Federation of Subpostmasters revealed how Fujitsu’s covert operations team could manually adjust live accounts on Horizon without a trace.

British actor Toby Jones portrays Alan Bates, who has spent twenty years fighting for justice for his fellow postal workers.