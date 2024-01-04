Subpostmasters finally get justice in emotional final scenes of ITV drama

Watch the moment subpostmasters finally get justice in the emotional closing scenes of Mr Bates vs the Post Office.

The final episode of the ITV drama aired on Thursday night (4 January) and saw the Court of Appeal overturn a number of wrongful convictions.

Alan Bates - the main focus of the programme - watches the scene unfold from his home as friends including Jo Hamilton and Noel Thomas celebrate outside court.

As the final episode of Mr Bates vs the Post Office aired, many viewers took to social media to discuss the scandal, with some saying they felt “angry” and “heartbroken”.