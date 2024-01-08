**If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.**

A Post Office victim cried during her live interview on Good Morning Britain as she relived how the scandal led to her having a mental health breakdown.

Jess Kaur was one of the subpostmistresses who was caught up in the Horizon IT scandal that hit Post Offices. Her story has been portrayed in ITV drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Monday (8 January), Ms Kaur said: “It drove me so mad that I tried to commit suicide."

Richard Madeley said: "You ended up in hospital."

Ms Kaur then became visibly emotional as she spoke of what she went through.

She revealed how she was relentlessly pursued by the Post Office for theft and says she even had representatives from the Post Office visit her in her hospital bed.

Ms Kaur also explained how her breakdown has resulted in her losing some of her childhood memory.