Government considering mass pardons to clear names of subpostmasters, minister says

The government are considering mass pardons to clear the names of hundreds of subpostmasters wrongly accused of fraud by the Post Office.

Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake told Good Morning Britain that a “blanket overturning of all convictions” is one solution that could be adopted.

“What it means is parliament interfering with the independent judicial process, which is something we don’t want to do,” Mr Hollinrake said.

“Ideally, we don’t want to do [that]... But we’re not in a perfect world here at all so we know we need to do something potentially very significant.”