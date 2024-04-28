McConnell pressed on supporting Trump for a second term

During an interview with CBS Face the Nation on Sunday, 28 April, Mitch McConnell was pressed on why he was supporting Donald Trump for the presidency.

“What kind of influence, even if I’d chosen to get involved in a presidential election, what kind of influence would I have had?” he asked in response to the questions.

“You’re one of the most powerful Republicans,” the host said.

“I’m the Republican leader of the Senate,” McConnell said. “What we do here is try to make law.”