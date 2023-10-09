Powerball jackpot jumps to $1.55 billion after no winner announced

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Powerball jackpot has still not been claimed - meaning the prize now stands at a colossal $1.55 billion for Monday night’s draw.

The winning numbers drawn on Saturday were: 47, 54, 57, 60, 65 and red Powerball 19, with a power play of 3.

It has been almost three months since anyone won the Powerball. The last winner to have their life turned upside down scooped $1.08bn on 19 July in California.

Since then, there have been 34 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner. Monday will be the 35th draw in this jackpot run, said Powerball.

"This has become another top-charting jackpot in the Powerball game, and we’ve had several factors align at the right time to be able to support back-to-back billion-dollar jackpots in a matter of months," Drew Svitko, Powerball product group chair and Pennsylvania Lottery executive director, told ABC.

"While dreaming about winning a billion-dollar Powerball jackpot is exciting, please remember to play responsibly and sign your ticket. We look forward to drawing the winning numbers tomorrow night!" Mr Svitko added.

Monday’s prize is currently the third largest in history. The biggest ever prize, $2.04bn, was claimed in November 2022.

The prize will become the second highest if it surpasses $1.586bn - the jackpot split between three ticket holders in 2016.

On Saturday, 4.5 million ticket holders across the US won money including 10 tickets that matched all five white balls and received $1 million.

Two tickets sold - one in Maine and one in Iowa - matched all five white balls and increased their $1m to $2m with the Power Play option.

It’s the first time in Powerball history that back-to-back jackpots have been billion-dollar prizes (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

If a player wins tonight’s jackpot they can choose between a lump sum payment of $679.8m or payments over 30 years of $1.55bn, which will increase by 5 per cent each year. Both prize options are before taxes.

The next draw will take place at 10.59pm (Eastern Time) on Monday night at the Florida Lottery studio in Tallahassee.

According to Powerball, the chances of winning the jackpot are one in 292,201,338, whereas the chances of winning some sort of prize, albeit small, is 1 in 24.9.

While this seems near impossible, you, of course, have to be in it to win it! Tickets cost $2 each and an extra $1 to add Power Play for a chance to increase the amount of money you win.

Powerball numbers are announced every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.