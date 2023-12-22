Watch live: Prague Charles University shooting latest as police cordon off scene after gunman kills at least 14
Watch live scenes from Prague as police cordon off Charles University where a gunman has killed at least 14 people on Friday (22 December).
The gunman, a 24-year-old history student at Charles University, opened fire on the fourth floor of a university building with legally owned weapons on Thursday.
Around 25 other students were injured in the attack, which took place after the gunman had killed his own father earlier in the day.
He is also suspected of having murdered two people in a forest last week.
As the shooting began, crowds of people fled the scene, and eight students perched on a ledge high up outdoors, hiding in terror.
The gunman, who was from Hostouň in central Bohemia, was confirmed dead after he suffered “devastating injuries”, said Prague police chief Martin Vondrasek, in a suspected suicide.
