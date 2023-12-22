For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live scenes from Prague as police cordon off Charles University where a gunman has killed at least 14 people on Friday (22 December).

The gunman, a 24-year-old history student at Charles University, opened fire on the fourth floor of a university building with legally owned weapons on Thursday.

Around 25 other students were injured in the attack, which took place after the gunman had killed his own father earlier in the day.

He is also suspected of having murdered two people in a forest last week.

As the shooting began, crowds of people fled the scene, and eight students perched on a ledge high up outdoors, hiding in terror.

The gunman, who was from Hostouň in central Bohemia, was confirmed dead after he suffered “devastating injuries”, said Prague police chief Martin Vondrasek, in a suspected suicide.