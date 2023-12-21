Prague university shooting: People killed and injured, police say

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A shooting in central Prague has left several people dead and dozens of others wounded.

Armed police were called out to the incident at a university building in Jan Palach Square in the Czech Republic’s capital on Thursday afternoon. Images and videos shared on social media show crowds of people fleeing the scene.

Armed police are seen on the balcony of the Charles University in central Prague (AFP via Getty Images)

An email to staff at the Faculty of Arts of Charles University said a shooter was in one of its buildings and had told staff to “stay put”. “Don’t go anywhere, if you’re in the offices, lock them and place furniture in front of the door, turn off the lights,” the email said.

The police department said the square has been sealed off and urged people to leave the surrounding streets and stay inside. Jana Postova, a spokesperson for Prague‘s rescue service, confirmed numerous people were injured.

The philosophical faculty of Charles University, located at the square, has been evacuated, Prague mayor Bohuslav Svoboda confirmed.

An ambulance drives towards the university in Prague (AP)

Interior Minister Vit Rakusan told Czech public television the person who opened fire was dead. He said there is no other suspect at the scene and there is no imminent further danger but he urged people to cooperate with police.

