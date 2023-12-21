Prague university shooting - latest: Multiple people killed and dozens injured in Czech capital
Square sealed off and people urged to stay inside
A shooting in central Prague has killed an unspecified number of people and wounded others.
Police gave no details about the victims or the circumstances of Thursday’s gunfire in the Czech Republic’s capital.
They say officers were deployed due to a shooting at a school in Jan Palach Square.
The philosophical faculty of Charles University and the Academy of Arts, Architecture and Design are located in that area.
The police department said the square has been sealed off and urged people to leave the surrounding streets and stay inside.
Jana Postova, a spokesperson for Prague‘s rescue service, confirmed numerous people were injured but had no details.
Killer dead, says minister
Czech interior minister Vit Rakusan told public television the person who opened fire was dead.
He said there was no other suspect at the scene and there was no imminent further danger but he urged people to cooperate with police.
