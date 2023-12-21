British honeymooners told to stay indoors during Prague shooting

A British newlywed on honeymoon in Prague describes the moment he and his fiance found out about an active gunman in the city on Thursday, 21 December.

Tom Leese, 34, and wife Rachael, 31, were in a bar when a police officer notified the couple and ordered them to stay down and inside during a mass shooting in the centre of the Czech Republic capital.

“He (the police officer) responded in very clear English that there was an active shooter. Told us to get down, stay indoors, and turn all the lights off,” Mr Leese said.

“We went to the corner of the restaurant, we stood there in the dark corner and basically stood there for five or 10 minutes, really quite terrified and not knowing what was going on.”