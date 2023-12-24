Prague shooting latest: Bells rung across Czech Republic as nation mourns 14 dead in university attack
Gunman behind Thursday’s mass shooting identified as 24-year-old David Kozak
Moment armed police storm Prague university after shooting captured in bodycam footage
Bells rang across the Czech Republic and the national flags on public buildings were at half-staff as people across the country observed a minute of silence to honor the 14 victims of the worst mass killing in Czech history.
Archbishop Jan Graubner served a mass at the main St Vitus cathedral at the Prague Castle. “We’re all still in a shock in our own ways,” the archbishop said, adding: “We need to clearly condemn what happened but we also need to look into the future.”
“Nobody should be left alone in these tough moments,” Charles University rector Milena Kralickova said in her remarks toward the end of the Mass.
The gunman behind Thursday’s mass shooting has been identified as 24-year-old David Kozak.
The history student opened fire on the fourth floor of Charles University in Prague, killing at least 14 people and injuring more than 20 with legally owned weapons.
He is believed to have killed his father before carrying out the massacre at his university. Authorities on Friday announced that all victims in Thursday’s shooting in Prague have been identified and none of them were foreign citizens.
Police in Prague have arrested a man who said he was “inspired” by the Prague shooting on Thursday.
Czech Police said they received a call after the university shooting, with the caller telling police “he was inspired by the shooter,” and that he “wanted to buy a gun and also kill.”
Police in Prague arrested a man who said he was “inspired” by the Prague shooting on Thursday 21 December. Czech Police said they received a call after the university shooting, with the caller telling police “he was inspired by the shooter,” and that he “wanted to buy a gun and also kill.” Police managed to identify the man a few hours after his initial call and arrested him, which they posted to X, formerly Twitter. Footage shows armed officers forcibly entering the man’s residence. Czech police have said that since the shooting, they received several cases of people who are allegedly inspired by the university shooting, and are responding instantly to such cases.
“It’s been a horrible experience for us all but it still can’t be compared with what the victims had to experience at the time of the attack and what their dear ones have to experience now,” said Milos Vystrcil, speaker of the Senate who came to light a candle.
“I think that to help them at this point we express our support and that’s what we’re all doing now.”
The first victim of a mass shooting in central Prague has been named, with 14 people killed by a gunman who opened fire at the prestigious Charles University.
Among those killed was Lenka Hlavkova, the head of the Institute of Musicology at the university’s Faculty of Arts, gunned down on Thursday afternoon by student David Kozak.
“We express our deepest condolences to all the bereaved, especially to the family,” a faculty spokesperson said. “It’s extremely cruel news for all of us. Let’s stay supporting each other,” they said.
Holly Evans reports.
British honeymooners told to stay indoors during Prague shooting
A British newlywed on honeymoon in Prague describes the moment he and his fiance found out about an active gunman in the city on Thursday, 21 December. Tom Leese, 34, and wife Rachael, 31, were in a bar when a police officer notified the couple and ordered them to stay down and inside during a mass shooting in the centre of the Czech Republic capital. “He (the police officer) responded in very clear English that there was an active shooter. Told us to get down, stay indoors, and turn all the lights off,” Mr Leese said. “We went to the corner of the restaurant, we stood there in the dark corner and basically stood there for five or 10 minutes, really quite terrified and not knowing what was going on.”
Czech politicians tend to boast that their country is one of the safest in the world from gun violence. But the worst mass killing in the nation’s history this week — along with other shootings over the last decade — suggest that might not be true.
At the Faculty of Arts department at Charles University, where 14 people were killed and dozens wounded Thursday, the shooter was an excellent student, police said. But the 24-year-old also had a proclivity for firearms, with a license to own eight guns, including two long guns, police said.
Authorities said the lone assailant had no criminal record and therefore did not attract the attention of authorities.
The moment armed police stormed a Prague university building after a mass shooting was captured on bodycam footage from the scene on Thursday, 21 December. Officers entered the Jan Palach library at Charles University’s Faculty of Arts after a gunman opened fire. At least 14 people were killed and more than 20 were injured in the Czech Republic’s worst-ever mass shooting. David Kozak, 24, has been named as the gunman. Authorities have confirmed that the shooter was a history student at the university and that he acted alone.
Locals say they ‘don’t feel safe’
The Czech Republic came to a standstill at noon as people across the country observed a minute of silence as part of a national day of mourning for the victims of the country’s worst mass killing.
Locals expressed shock and fear as they grieved the 14 people killed in the mass shooting on Thursday.
“I am shocked. I don’t feel very safe as much as before in a public place, especially in public transportation,” a local told NBC News.
National flags on public buildings were at half-staff and people across the Czech Republic are set to observe a minute of silence as the country holds a day of national mourning on Saturday to honor the victims of the worst mass killing in Czech history.
The shooting inside a university building at the heart of the Czech capital on Thursday left 14 dead and dozens injured.
Police and prosecutors said they have evidence the 24-year-old shooter also killed his father earlier in the day and a man and a baby in Prague last week.
