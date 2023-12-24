✕ Close Moment armed police storm Prague university after shooting captured in bodycam footage

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Bells rang across the Czech Republic and the national flags on public buildings were at half-staff as people across the country observed a minute of silence to honor the 14 victims of the worst mass killing in Czech history.

Archbishop Jan Graubner served a mass at the main St Vitus cathedral at the Prague Castle. “We’re all still in a shock in our own ways,” the archbishop said, adding: “We need to clearly condemn what happened but we also need to look into the future.”

“Nobody should be left alone in these tough moments,” Charles University rector Milena Kralickova said in her remarks toward the end of the Mass.

The gunman behind Thursday’s mass shooting has been identified as 24-year-old David Kozak.

The history student opened fire on the fourth floor of Charles University in Prague, killing at least 14 people and injuring more than 20 with legally owned weapons.

He is believed to have killed his father before carrying out the massacre at his university. Authorities on Friday announced that all victims in Thursday’s shooting in Prague have been identified and none of them were foreign citizens.