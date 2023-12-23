Moment Prague police arrest man ‘inspired’ by university shooter

Police in Prague arrested a man who said he was “inspired” by the Prague shooting on Thursday 21 December.

Czech Police said they received a call after the university shooting, with the caller telling police “he was inspired by the shooter,” and that he “wanted to buy a gun and also kill.”

Police managed to identify the man a few hours after his initial call and arrested him, which they posted to X, formerly Twitter. Footage shows armed officers forcibly entering the man’s residence.

Czech police have said that since the shooting, they received several cases of people who are allegedly inspired by the university shooting, and are responding instantly to such cases.