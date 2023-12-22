The moment armed police stormed a Prague university building after a mass shooting was captured on bodycam footage from the scene on Thursday, 21 December.

Officers entered the Jan Palach library at Charles University’s Faculty of Arts after a gunman opened fire.

At least 14 people were killed and more than 20 were injured in the Czech Republic’s worst-ever mass shooting.

David Kozak, 24, has been named as the gunman.

Authorities have confirmed that the shooter was a history student at the university and that he acted alone.