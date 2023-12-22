✕ Close Police surround Prague university building after deadly shooting

A gunman in Prague who killed 14 people and injured more than 20 others is suspected of having also murdered two people in a forest last week.

Police chiefs said the 24-year-old, a student at Charles University where he opened fire, legally owned weapons and had killed his own father earlier in the day.

As the shooting began, crowds of people fled the scene, and eight students perched on a ledge high up outdoors, hiding in terror.

A witness reported seeing the killer on a balcony and shooting towards a bridge. The area, of Jan Palach Square, is close to the old town, particularly popular with visitors at Christmas.

The killer also died, but it is not clear whether he shot himself or was shot dead by officers.

Investigators are expected to work at the crime scene overnight, and are examining a Telegram account potentially linked to the gunman.

The massacre is the worst mass shooting in Czech Republic history.