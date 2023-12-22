People cling to Prague university building ledge during mass shooting

People hid on the ledge of a Prague university building during a mass shooting in which at least 14 people were killed on Thursday, 21 December.

A group were filmed huddling together below a window on the outside of the Jan Palach Library at Charles University’s Faculty of Arts.

Police said a 24-year-old Czech student shot dead his father, then killed 14 people and wounded 25 others at the university in the country’s worst-ever mass shooting.

They posted on X/Twitter that the gunman had been “eliminated”.