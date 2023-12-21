Police surround Prague university building after deadly shooting

Police sealed off part of Prague's city centre on Thursday, 21 December, after several people were killed and injured in a shooting according to authorities.

"The shooter has been eliminated. The entire building is currently being evacuated and there are several dead and dozens of injured", Czech police said on social media.

Footage showed police cars surrounding Jan Palach Square in the city centre, close to the Academy of Arts, Architecture and Design.

An email to staff at the Faculty of Arts of Charles University, seen by Reuters, had told staff to "stay put" and said a shooter was in one of its buildings.