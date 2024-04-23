William and Kate break with photo tradition on Prince Louis’ birthday

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Royal family appear to have broken with their annual tradition of sharing a new photograph of Prince Louis for his birthday – five weeks after a Mother’s Day picture sparked global furore.

Today (23 April) marks the sixth birthday of the youngest Wales child and for the first time, Kensington Palace has seemingly decided not to share a new picture of him to mark the occasion.

The Kensington Royal social media accounts have been silent since Prince William undertook his first public engagements in the wake of Kate’s cancer diagnosis broke – visiting community and environmental impact organisations on 18 April.

While there is still time for the family to post in celebration of Louis’ birthday, in previous years, they have provided the press with an embargoed picture of the Royal to share, and this has not happened this year.

A Royal aide revealed in March that “no firm” decision had been made about a birthday photograph, but acknowledged that “the public’s love and affection for [the] children and [the fact] there is a public appetite to see them on their birthdays”.

The apparent revelation comes after the photo manipulation scandal that took place earlier this year when Kensington Palace shared a picture of the Princess of Wales and her children to mark Mother’s Day.

The Royal Family appears to have not shared a new picture of Prince Louis to mark his birthday ( AP )

Internet sleuths speculated that the picture was not quite what it appeared to be, and they were vindicated when it was pulled from circulation by major photo agencies.

The palace subsequently admitted that the picture had been edited in a statement from Kate, who apologised for the “confusion” it might have caused – revealing that she does “occasionally experiment with editing”.

What followed was a period of intense speculation about the family as the princess had not been reliably photographed in public since Christmas Day.

While it was revealed that she was undergoing “planned abdominal surgery” in January, she was expected to return to public duties after Easter.

Prince Louis is one of the most popular young royals ( REUTERS )

Prince George is the only Wales child to have made a reliable appearance this year ( TNT sports )

The princess then released a poignant video where she informed the public that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing “preventative” chemotherapy.

Prince Louis, who is beloved for his cheeky antics, was last seen in public alongside his mother on Christmas Day, when the family carried out their traditional walk to church on the Sandringham Estate.

While Princess Charlotte, eight, has not been reliably seen since Christmas Day either, Prince George, 10, was seen attending a football game with his dad, Prince William, earlier this month (11 April).

The pair travelled to Birmingham where they watched Aston Villa successfully take on the French team Lille the first leg of the Europa Conference League quarter-final.