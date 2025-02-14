Quaker Oats recalls 10,000 boxes of Pearl Milling Company pancake mix for milk allergy risk
The Quaker Oats Co. has recalled 10,000 boxes of pancake mix because it contains milk not declared on the label and could pose a risk of potentially dangerous allergic reactions
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The Quaker Oats Co. has recalled 10,000 boxes of pancake mix because it contains milk not declared on the label and could pose a risk of potentially dangerous allergic reactions.
The Chicago-based company, a unit of PepsiCo, recalled 2-pound boxes of Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffle Mix sold in stores in 11 states. Consumers would have been able to buy the affected pancake mix as early as November 2024. The boxes have a UPC code of 30000 65040 and a best-by date of Sept. 13, 2025.
The mix, formerly sold as Aunt Jemima pancake mix, was sent to stores in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Utah and Wisconsin.
People with allergies or sensitivities to milk could develop a serious or life-threatening reaction if they consume the recalled mix. No allergic reactions related to the recall have been reported, the company said. Consumers with such conditions should discard the product.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.