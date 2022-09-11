For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin leaves Balmoral today on its slow journey through Scotland before her state funeral in London on September 19.

Throughout her long reign, she was depicted in a number of ways in portaiture.

Here are some of the more striking images.

(Corbis via Getty)

1953

A portrait of young Elizabeth II, wearing a crown, painted the month of her coronation.

(PA)

1953

A coronation portrait of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II by Cecil Beaton.

(PA)

1968

The new portrait of the Queen, by Timothy Whidborne, at Wellington Barracks, London. The artist is seen with Earl Alexander. The portrait shows the Queen wearing the uniform of Colonel-in-Chief Irish Guard, mounted on the Metropolitan Police horse ‘Doctor’.

(Getty)

1972

American artist Joseph Wallace King alongside his portrait of Queen Elizabeth II at the Mall Galleries in London. The portrait was commissioned by the Wellcome Foundation for presentation to the state of North Carolina.

(Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock)

1996

Portrait of Queen Elizabeth II by Antony Williams.

(PA)

1998

A new portrait of H.M The Queen by Robert Wraith is unveiled at a private view of the Royal Society of Portrait Painter’s Exhibition in London

(PA)

1999

The Queen receives a painting of her visit with the Duke of Edinburgh to St. Andrews Gardens Estate in Liverpool presented by Brenda Prendergast and her husband Charles after she visited their home.

(PA)

1999

Artist Andrew Festing (right) and Conservative peer Lord Archer admire Festing’s portrait of Her Majesty the Queen during a preview of the Royal Society of Portrait Painters 1999 exhibition in London.

(PA)

2000

The Queen at Drapers’ Hall in London, where she unveiled her portrait commissioned by the Worshipful Company of Drapers.

(AFP/Getty)

2002

Queen Elizabeth II unveils a portrait of herself by artist Theodore Ramos at the Guildhall in Windsor to mark her Golden Jubilee.

Nigerian artist Chinwe Chukwuogo-Roys portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II which she was commissioned to paint to mark the Golden Jubilee (PA)

2002

Nigerian artist Chinwe Chukwuogo-Roys portrait of Queen Elizabeth II which was also commissioned to mark the Golden Jubilee.

(Eddie Mulholland/Shutterstock)

2004

‘Equanimity’ holographic portrait of Queen Elizabeth II by Chris Levine.

(AFP via Getty)

2010

Queen Elizabeth standing before a specially commissioned portrait of herself in 'The Queen's Room' during her tour of Cunard's cruise ship the 'Queen Elizabeth' in Southampton.

(Getty)

2012

Visitors look at a painting of Queen Elizabeth II during a photocall for the Royal Society of Portrait Painters exhibition at the Mall Galleries on May 2, 2012 in London

(Getty)

2012

A woman photographs a painting of Queen Elizabeth II by artist Justin Mortimer entitled ‘The Queen’ in the National Portrait Gallery’s exhibition ‘The Queen: Art & Image’.

(PA)

2012

Exhibition curator Lauren Porter (left), Allan Chinn, Martin Clayton (second right) and Kate Stone (right) pose with Andy Warhol’s Reigning Queens: Queen Elizabeth II portraits on the staircase leading to the Viewings Gallery at Windsor Castle.

(Getty)

2012

Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper stands with Queen Elizabeth II as she unveils a portrait of herself in the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace.

(Getty)

2013

Artist Ralph Heimans stands beside his painting of Queen Elizabeth II inside the Chapter House at Westminster Abbey.

(Getty)

2014

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, inspects a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, painted by New Zealand artist Nick Cuthell and unveiled during a state reception at Government House in Wellington.

(Getty)

2017

Queen Elizabeth II views a new portrait depicting Her Majesty painted by BP Portrait Award 2017 winner, Benjamin Sullivan, the portrait commissioned to celebrate 100 years of the RAF Club.

(Getty)

2018

Queen Elizabeth II views her new portrait commissioned by the RAF Regiment to celebrate its 75th anniversary, in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle.

(AFP via Getty)

2021

A full length portrait of Queen Elizabeth II wearing a spray of five poppies painted by artist, Darren Baker to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the Royal British Legion, on display at Clarence House in London.