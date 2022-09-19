Jump to content

Prince George and Princess Charlotte join Princess of Wales to walk behind coffin at Queen’s funeral

Their younger brother, Prince Louis, is not attending

Saphora Smith
Monday 19 September 2022 11:34
Princess of Wales arrives at the Queen’s funeral with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have joined senior royals to walk behind the Queen’s coffin at her funeral at Westminster Abbey.

George, nine, and Charlotte, seven, were flanked by the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex, in the royal procession at the start of the service to celebrate the life and reign of their great-grandmother.

Their younger brother and the youngest child of Prince William and Kate, Prince Louis, four, is not attending. There had been questions about whether the children would go to the service considering their age but the attendance of the oldest two was confirmed in an order of service on Sunday.

Prince George is the second in line to the throne after his father Prince William, while Princess Charlotte is third in line.

Westminster Abbey is filled with around 2,000-strong congregation attending the funeral of the late Queen including more than 100 heads of state and government. Among them is US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and New Zealand’s leader Jacinda Ardern. All six of the former prime ministers of the United Kingdom and their spouses are also attending.

Meanwhile, millions of people are expected to watch the funeral on television around the world. Others are lining the streets with City Hall warning that public viewing areas to watch the procession of the Queen’s coffin are now full.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte walked in the procession of royals, accompanied by the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex, behind the Queen’s coffin

(REUTERS)

The Queen’s great-grandchildren were accompanied by their mother, the Princess of Wales

(Reuters)

Prince George walks alongside his father, the Prince of Wales

(Reuters)

Princess Charlotte and Prince George were greeted by The Reverend Jamie Hawkey outside Westminster Abbey

(Reuters)

Before the service, the tenor bell tolled every minute for 96 minutes, marking the years of the Queen’s life.

The young prince and princess knew their great-grandmother as “Gan Gan” and are also expected to attend the committal service in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle after the ceremony in central London.

The state funeral is the first of its kind since that of Winston Churchill in 1965.

Then Princess Elizabeth married Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey in 1947. The couple were married for 73 years until the Prince’s death in 2021.

