Rebekah Vardy’s footballer ex jailed for running a cannabis factory

Rebekah Vardy is said to be “furious” after her son’s father, Luke Foster, was been jailed for running a cannabis factory.

The former professional footballer, 38, who shares a son with Vardy, 42, was sentenced to three years in prison for the crime he pled guilty to alongside two others.

According to reports, Vardy has been left “devastated” by the situation and branded the decision to jail Foster for growing the class B drug “outrageous”.

The situation was ultimately “devastating for Becky”, a source close to the media personality toldThe Sun.

They said that the mother-of-five simply is worried about the impact her ex’s imprisonment could have on her son, who was born in 2010.

Foster pled guilty to running a cannabis factory with two accomplices ( Getty )

They added: “Her sole concern is to protect her son – making sure he’s surrounded by people who love him and that this has zero impact on his education and anything else that could affect a teenage boy.”

Foster is now behind bars at HMP Nottingham.

His current sentence may not be the end of his punishment either, and he is also facing a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing in July.

Vardy and Foster had a six-year relationship that ended in 2010 and since then their spats have been very much made public.

Foster, a former defender for Oxford United and Preston North End, said in 2017 that the mother of his child simply wanted to live a life like Victoria Beckham.

Vardy is worried about the impact her ex’s imprisonment will have on her son ( PA Wire )

“Becky liked the finer things in life,” he admitted during an appearance on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.

“She wanted the biggest house on the street, expensive handbags. She drove my Merc, I had a Picasso. She wouldn’t even let me drive my own car.”

Vardy proceeded to issue a public statement to her ex via the MailOnline, where she encouraged him to focus on his new partner and child.

They said: “Mr Foster has a new girlfriend and a new baby, he should put his efforts into focusing on them instead of still trying to hurt Mrs Vardy and in turn hurt his son who will no doubt hear about this story at school.”