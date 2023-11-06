A drug dealer sobbed “I’m sorry” as police raided his home and uncovered a £173,000 cannabis factory.

Marisol Bezati, 20, has been jailed for 18 months after he turned most of a house in Peterborough into a drugs den.

Video footage, released by Cambridgeshire Police, shows Bezati cowering on his sofa as officers enter his living room to carry out a warrant on 28 September.

There they found 206 cannabis plants worth up to about £173,000 growing in bedrooms and the loft.

Bezati appears in shock as police handcuff him and constantly mumbles “I’m sorry”.

The video then shows how most of the house was turned into a greenhouse for the drug