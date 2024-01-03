Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Reform UK leader Richard Tice holds news conference ahead of 2024 elections

Rhys Jones
Wednesday 03 January 2024 10:57
Comments
Close

Watch live as Reform UK leader Richard Tice holds a news conference ahead of the 2024 elections (3 January).

The political party, which currently holds no seats in parliament, is set to lay out their plans for the coming year in which a general election is expected to take place.

Mr Tice has previously hinted that Nigel Farage may be making a return to politics by taking on the party’s leadership. However, there are few confirmed details on what the party will discuss at today’s conference.

Reform UK has recently seen a surge in the polls as support for Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party has decreased dramatically.

The party, founded by Mr Farage as the Brexit Party, changed their name to Reform UK in 2020 after the UK’s exit from the European Union was confirmed.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in