For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Reform UK leader Richard Tice holds a news conference ahead of the 2024 elections (3 January).

The political party, which currently holds no seats in parliament, is set to lay out their plans for the coming year in which a general election is expected to take place.

Mr Tice has previously hinted that Nigel Farage may be making a return to politics by taking on the party’s leadership. However, there are few confirmed details on what the party will discuss at today’s conference.

Reform UK has recently seen a surge in the polls as support for Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party has decreased dramatically.

The party, founded by Mr Farage as the Brexit Party, changed their name to Reform UK in 2020 after the UK’s exit from the European Union was confirmed.