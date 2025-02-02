Devotees pay homage to Afro-Brazilian sea goddess on Rio de Janeiro beach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of worshippers clad in white robes spilled onto Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday to pay homage to Yemanja, the Afro-Brazilian sea goddess.

Devotees waded into the sea to the sound of drums and rhythmic clapping and offered up colorful bouquets to the goddess who is celebrated annually on Feb. 2.

“We bring offerings to the sea asking for her to bring us protection, prosperity and that she take away with the sea everything that is bad, all the negativity,” said Beatriz Toledo, a 26-year-old teacher.

“She is a mother, she looks after us, so she’s going to want everything that is positive and good things for us,” Toledo added.

Yemanja is a central deity in the Afro-Brazilian religions of Candomble and Umbanda. Practitioners of these faiths have traditionally been and continue to be the target of discrimination and sometimes of religious hate crimes in Brazil.

That somber reality contrasts with the joy that was on display on Sunday.

“It’s very exciting because we understand that people need this moment of reflection, a moment of inner peace, of connecting with nature, because the deity is nothing more than pure nature,” said 68-year-old teacher Maria de Fátima Santos.

Anielle Franco, the Minister for Racial Equality in President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ’s government, was present at the festivities.

“I woke up in Rio de Janeiro accompanying the celebrations of Yemanja Day. Lady of the waters, light breeze, sea air, waves and immensity,” Franco, who is the sister of slain councilwoman Marielle Franco, said in a post on X.

“She is my refuge among my breaths,” she added.

Celebrations were due to last through the afternoon and into the night.