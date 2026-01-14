Zoo animals beat scorching summer heat with popsicles
Jaguars, monkeys and other residents received an "iced diet," specifically tailored to each species' needs
Animals at Rio de Janeiro’s BioParque zoo have been treated to popsicles and frozen delights as the city endures another day of extreme heat during Brazil’s summer.
Jaguars, monkeys and other residents received an "iced diet," specifically tailored to each species' needs. This ranged from frozen fruit to mixtures containing frozen blood.
Keepers offered watermelon popsicles to a group of monkeys, while a jaguar was seen trying to fish ground chicken popsicles from a tray floating in its water tank. Letizia Feitoza, a biologist at the zoo, highlighted the hydration benefits. "When she tries to fish out the frozen food, she ends up ingesting water as well," Feitoza explained. "This is important for her hydration."
Zoo officials said the frozen foods are part of routine animal care and help provide thermal comfort during periods of extreme heat. Similar initiatives were carried out last summer as high temperatures affected much of Brazil’s southeast.
Temperatures in Rio de Janeiro rose over 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) on Sunday and Monday, prompting city authorities to issue a Level 3 heat alert and warn of health risks linked to prolonged exposure.
The high temperatures haven’t stopped residents from visiting the Bioparque Zoo, where they watched the animals licking on their red popsicles.
“I thought it was really cool,” said Lorena Carvalho, a teacher visiting the zoo. “I think it brings them more comfort.”
