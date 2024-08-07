Watch live: Aerial view of Manchester as anti-racism protests take place across UK

Support truly

Watch a live view of aerials over Mancester as police brace for possible further far-right violence in England on Wednesday, 7 August.

Police are braced for more than 100 protests across the country tonight as far-right groups target immigration services, The Independent understands.

Officers are also expecting more than 30 counter protests, as 6,000 riot officers prepare for another evening of potential unrest.

A list of as many as 39 immigration law specialists’ offices, asylum support charities and immigration services is believed to have been widely circulated on social media over recent days, identifying their addresses as targets for far-right demonstrations today.