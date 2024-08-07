Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Aerial view of Manchester as anti-racism protests take place across UK

Lucy Leeson
Wednesday 07 August 2024 21:39
Comments
Close

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Watch a live view of aerials over Mancester as police brace for possible further far-right violence in England on Wednesday, 7 August.

Police are braced for more than 100 protests across the country tonight as far-right groups target immigration services, The Independent understands.

Officers are also expecting more than 30 counter protests, as 6,000 riot officers prepare for another evening of potential unrest.

A list of as many as 39 immigration law specialists’ offices, asylum support charities and immigration services is believed to have been widely circulated on social media over recent days, identifying their addresses as targets for far-right demonstrations today.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in