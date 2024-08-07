Support truly

Police are braced for more than 100 protests across the country tonight as far-right groups target immigration services, The Independent understands.

Officers are also expecting more than 30 counter protests, as 6,000 riot officers prepare for another evening of potential unrest.

Senior police sources also revealed investigations are ongoing into “high influence keyboard warriors” and cases are being built, although arrests may not happen immediately.

“Those cases are being built and intelligence is being built and intelligence is being built around them,” a source said.

“We are well resourced in terms of intelligence units and investigators to monitor those individuals online and take action where it crosses the line into criminality.”

An immigration bureau in London is boarding up its windows amid fears of further clashes on Wednesday ( Reuters )

Officers have mobilised nationally – with mutual aid being used to bolster some forces. Metropolitan Police resources have deployed to Great Manchester Police, The Independent understands, and units from the southeast being deployed to north east and west.

Plans being circulated for tonight are being treated as “credible” and forces are braced for dozens of demos as immigration advice centres and lawyers’ offices batten down the hatches amid fears of fresh action.

“We think it’s looking like a credible picture and there’s going to be lots and lots of gatherings,” the source added, however none are thought to have planned at accommodation housing asylum seekers.

“Whether it reaches the 100s we don’t know but certainly there will be dozens and dozens across the country.”

Intelligence is showing a level of coordination but it is said to be unsophisticated – with officers often seeing known low-level criminals using the unrest as an excuse to commit violence or join in looting.

It comes as Derek Drummond, 58, of Pool Street, Southport, was sentenced to three years in prison after he admitted violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker during clashes in Southport last week.

He is the first person to receive a substantial prison sentence for taking part in the violence that has rocked parts of the UK over the past week in the wake of the killing of three children in the town.

Three years: Derek Drummond, 58, was jailed for three years at Liverpool Crown Court ( Merseyside Police )

The Crown Prosecution Service has for far charged more than 140 people in relation to the unrest as police chiefs continued to warn rioters they could “expect a knock at the door”.

Earlier in the week, the prime minister announced a “standing army” of 6,000 specialist police officers to quell the ongoing violence after eight days of unrest across England and in Northern Ireland.

Some immigration advice centres are boarding up windows after dozens of targets linked to immigration services were shared on a far-right “hit list” for demonstrations planned at 8pm on Wednesday.

The Law Society, representing solicitors in England and Wales, said it has “serious concerns” about the safety of its members after the list of alleged targets was shared on Telegram.

They have called for the prime minister to treat threats against the legal profession with the “utmost seriousness” as one immigration lawyer revealed he had received a death threat.

A leader at an immigration advice centre in Sheffield revealed he is worried about the potential for serious violence after rioters tried to set fire to hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham at the weekend.

He told The Independent: “I’m worried about the outside of the building. If it’s anything like the Rotherham hotel then this is serious stuff. It looks like these people are taking this destruction seriously.”

Anti-migration protesters targeted aHoliday Inn Express housing asylum seekers in Rotherham on Saturday ( Getty )

Staff have been advised to stay at home and the sign has been taken down from the building and windows boarded up.

He added: “Whoever put together this list doesn’t know much at all. Our typical client is a doctor, a computer programmer, a dentist, a nurse. They are people who fill in the much-needed gaps in our workforce.

“We’re not dealing with asylum claims or people who’ve come here on small boats. If companies need help employing someone then they come to us to help them sort the skilled worker visa.”

More follows on this breaking news story...