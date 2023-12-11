For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Rishi Sunak gives evidence to the UK Covid Inquiry as he’s grilled over the Eat Out To Help Out scheme on Monday (11 December).

Mr Sunak was heckled as he arrived at the inquiry early on Monday morning.

The prime minister, who was chancellor during the pandemic, is expected to be challenged over claims the Eat Out to Help Out scheme spread the disease.

The plan formed part of Mr Sunak’s summer economic update in July 2020, and provided 50 percent off the cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks.

WhatsApp messages shown to the Covid-19 Inquiry have revealed that government advisers referred to Mr Sunak as “Dr Death” during the pandemic, because of concerns about the impact of his push to keep economic activity going.

Professor Sir Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, is said to have privately referred to the scheme to boost the restaurant industry as “eat out to help out the virus”.

The PM is the latest member of the Covid-19 cabinet to face the inquiry. Last week, former prime minister Boris Johnson defended his actions and hit out at “dramatic” representations of the Partygate revelations.