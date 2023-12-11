Rishi Sunak heckled as he arrives at Britain’s Covid Inquiry

Rishi Sunak is heckled by protesters as he arrives to give evidence at the Covid inquiry on Monday morning (11 December).

The Prime Minister walked into Dorland House shortly before 9am, an hour-and-a-half before he faces scrutiny for his decisions as chancellor during the pandemic, at 10:30am.

“Lives are more important than money, Sunak,” a member of the public shouted as Mr Sunak entered the building.

A main topic of his grilling will be the Eat Out To Help Out scheme, which earned him the nickname “Dr Death” from government scientists.