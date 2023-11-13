Watch live: Rishi Sunak’s speech to Lord Mayor’s Banquet after cabinet reshuffle

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet in London on Monday (13 November).

Mr Sunak will join the Lord Mayor of the City of London Nicholas Lyons, the Archbishop of CanterburyJustin Welby, and Lord Chancellor Alex Chalk as they deliver speeches at the banquet.

The event comes following a historic day for the Prime Minister.

After the sacking of his former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, Mr Sunak made major changes to his cabinet.

Ms Braverman was given her marching orders following a series of controversial comments she made concerning the pro-Palestine protests.

James Cleverly has now replaced Ms Braverman as Home Secretary.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron made his return to politics as Foreign Secretary seven years after stepping down from the cabinet.

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Cameron said: “I know it’s not usual for a Prime Minister to come back in this way but I believe in public service. The Prime Minister asked me to do this job and it’s a time where we have some daunting challenges as a country.”

Therese Coffee also resigned as Environmental Secretary and has been replaced by Steve Barclay who was ousted as Health Secretary.

Vicky Atkins will replace Mr Barclay.