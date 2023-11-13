Watch: David Cameron breaks silence on his return to cabinet: ‘It’s not usual’

Former Prime Minister David Cameron has spoken for the first time since his appointment as the UK’s Foreign Secretary.

Mr Cameron was appointed to his new role by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in his cabinet reshuffle, following Suella Braverman’s exit on Monday (13 November).

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Cameron said: “I know it’s not usual for a Prime Minister to come back in this way but I believe in public service. The Prime Minister asked me to do this job and it’s a time where we have some daunting challenges as a country.”

Mr Cameron added: “I hope that six years as Prime Minister and 11 years leading the Conservative Pary gives me the experience to help the Prime Minister build our alliances.”