Cabinet reshuffle: David Cameron enters Number 10 after Sunak sacks Braverman

David Cameron was filmed entering 10 Downing Street after Suella Braverman was sacked as home secretary on Monday, 13 November.

Rishi Sunak asked Ms Braverman to step down after she wrote an article claiming that Metropolitan Police favouritism had stopped far-right protests but permitted “pro-Palestine mobs” to rally, ahead of the Gaza march which took place on Armistice Day in London.

Former prime minister Mr Cameron was seen entering Number 10 as Mr Sunak was expected to conduct a cabinet reshuffle of his top team after days of intense pressure to axe Ms Braverman.