Suella Braverman was confronted by a shout of “Did you forget your resignation letter?” as she left her home in Hertfordshire on Friday (10 November) amid calls for her to be sacked for her comments accusing police of bias.

The Home Secretary wrote an article, which was not signed off by Downing Street as significant changes were requested, ahead of a march calling for a Gaza ceasefire on Armistice Day.

She accused officers of “playing favourites” with pro-Palestinian protesters, who she said are “largely ignored” by police “even when clearly breaking the law.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has distanced himself from Ms Braverman’s comments.