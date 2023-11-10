Jeremy Hunt refuses to back Suella Braverman’s comments on Met Police ‘bias’

Jeremy Hunt distanced himself from Suella Braverman’s comments accusing police of bias over a pro-Palestine protest due to take place on Armistice Day.

Rishi Sunak faces calls to sack the home secretary after she wrote an article accusing officers of playing favorites over the march.

Downing Street says it is investigating after its demands for changes to the piece were ignored.

“The words that she used are not words that I myself would have used,” the chancellor said on Friday.

“I have a productive relationship with her as a colleague and I have always given her the money that she needs to fund police.”