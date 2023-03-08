Watch live as Rishi Sunak faces Keir Starmer in PMQs after small boats bill announced

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live from the Commons as Rishi Sunak faces a grilling by MPs in the wake of the unveiling of new small boats legislation.

The prime minister has made “stopping the boats” one of his five priorities amid pressure from his party to tackle migration.

Home secretary Suella Braverman laid out her new bill in the Commons on Tuesday, 7 March, leading to outcry from NGOs.

The plan would see those arriving illegally on small boats being detained within the first 28 days without bail or judicial review.

It would also ban migrants who were caught entering the UK illegally from claiming asylum or re-entering in the future.

Amnesty International warns the bill would “amount to an asylum ban.”

Braverman remained defiant that her bill does not break international law during her media rounds on Wednesday morning.

She insisted that she is “very confident” the measures “are in compliance” with obligations.

