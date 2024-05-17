AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

May 10-16, 2024

Prime Minister Robert Fico of Slovakia was shot and wounded while greeting a crowd. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken played guitar in Kyiv while on a visit to Ukraine.

Malians replastered the world’s largest mud brick building at the Great Mosque of Djenne, and the Cannes Film Festival was being held in France.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Fabio Polimeni in Rome.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images