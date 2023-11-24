AP Week in Pictures: North America

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

People paid respects to former first lady Rosalynn Carter, SpaceX launched a massive rocket, and President Biden pardoned two turkeys, Liberty and Bell. In the world of sports, college football and basketball were in full swing and Formula One raced through the streets of Las Vegas.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in North America published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Aaron Jackson in New York.

