AP Week in Pictures: North America

Via AP news wire
Friday 24 November 2023 21:01

AP Week in Pictures: North America

People paid respects to former first lady Rosalynn Carter, SpaceX launched a massive rocket, and President Biden pardoned two turkeys, Liberty and Bell. In the world of sports, college football and basketball were in full swing and Formula One raced through the streets of Las Vegas.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in North America published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Aaron Jackson in New York.

